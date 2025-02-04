A$AP Rocky Celebrates Kendrick Lamar Grammy Wins Amidst Felony Trial

BY Elias Andrews 838 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2013 BET Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 30: Rappers Kendrick Lamar (L) and A$AP Rocky perform onstage during the 2013 BET Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on June 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)
The rapper broke his silence.

A$AP Rocky has been mostly silent during his felony trial. The rapper has been seen entering and exiting the L.A. courthouse every day of his trial. He decided to break his usual routine on February 3, however. A$AP Rocky decided to issue a public statement as he entered the court, and it had nothing to do with his innocence or his trial. The rapper took time out of his tense ordeal to congratulate Kendrick Lamar for his record-breaking performance at the Grammy Awards the night before.

A$AP Rocky was asked about Kendrick Lamar's Grammy night by a TMZ reporter. The rapper initially looks as though he will continue to be silent. He decided, at the last minute, however, to show support for his former collaborator. "Congratulations," he stated. A$AP Rocky and Kendrick Lamar have a few songs under their belt, including "1 Train and "F*ckin' Problems." The two artists came up together, and bonded in recent years over their mutual dislike of Drake. Lamar famously dissed Drake on "Like That" from the Future and Metro Boomin album. The sequel album saw Rocky take aim at Drizzy on the song "Show of Hands."

Read More: Rihanna Breaks Silence Amid ASAP Rocky’s Trial To Reveal How She’s Doing

A$AP Rocky Lost Best Music Video To Kendrick Lamar

A$AP Rocky has also praised Kendrick Lamar's lyrical ability. He dubbed the rapper to be the Nas of his generation during a 2022 interview with Apple Music. "Kendrick and Q is my favorite rappers," he stated. K. Dot is the man, he know he the man. K. Dot is our generation's Nas. He is. Hands down." Rocky's kind words confirm that the two rappers are still on good terms. Some fans questioned whether A$AP Rocky was frustrated with Lamar since he lost in some of the same Grammy categories Dot won. "Maybe next time," he tweeted out Sunday night, with a broken heart emoji."

To be fair to Rocky, nobody was beating Kendrick Lamar. The rapper took home five Grammy Awards including Song of the Year and Record of the Year. He became one of the genre's only artists to win in these categories. He also upped his Grammy Award total to 22 wins, which makes him one of the most decorated names in the genre's history.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Appears To Ask Court To Refrain From Using N-Word During Trial

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 685
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 3.1K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 39.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 542