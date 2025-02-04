A$AP Rocky Celebrates Kendrick Lamar Grammy Wins Amidst Felony Trial

A$AP Rocky has been mostly silent during his felony trial. The rapper has been seen entering and exiting the L.A. courthouse every day of his trial. He decided to break his usual routine on February 3, however. A$AP Rocky decided to issue a public statement as he entered the court, and it had nothing to do with his innocence or his trial. The rapper took time out of his tense ordeal to congratulate Kendrick Lamar for his record-breaking performance at the Grammy Awards the night before.

A$AP Rocky was asked about Kendrick Lamar's Grammy night by a TMZ reporter. The rapper initially looks as though he will continue to be silent. He decided, at the last minute, however, to show support for his former collaborator. "Congratulations," he stated. A$AP Rocky and Kendrick Lamar have a few songs under their belt, including "1 Train and "F*ckin' Problems." The two artists came up together, and bonded in recent years over their mutual dislike of Drake. Lamar famously dissed Drake on "Like That" from the Future and Metro Boomin album. The sequel album saw Rocky take aim at Drizzy on the song "Show of Hands."

A$AP Rocky Lost Best Music Video To Kendrick Lamar

A$AP Rocky has also praised Kendrick Lamar's lyrical ability. He dubbed the rapper to be the Nas of his generation during a 2022 interview with Apple Music. "Kendrick and Q is my favorite rappers," he stated. K. Dot is the man, he know he the man. K. Dot is our generation's Nas. He is. Hands down." Rocky's kind words confirm that the two rappers are still on good terms. Some fans questioned whether A$AP Rocky was frustrated with Lamar since he lost in some of the same Grammy categories Dot won. "Maybe next time," he tweeted out Sunday night, with a broken heart emoji."