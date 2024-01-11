Westside Gunn Reacts To Travis Scott "Utopia" Collab Criticism

Back in July, Travis Scott unveiled his eagerly-anticipated fourth studio album, Utopia. The project arrived jam-packed with high-profile features from the likes of The Weeknd, Drake, Playboi Carti, and even Dave Chappelle. He also teamed up with Westside Gunn for the track "Lost Forever," which quickly became a fan favorite. Not every listener was thrilled with the collab, however, as evidenced by a recent social media post.

One critic took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the song, accusing Westside Gunn of ruining its potential. “@WESTSIDEGUNN ruined one of the best tracks on UTOPIA with his annoying high pitched voice.. LOST FOREVER had the potential to be the best track on there,” they wrote.

Westside Gunn Is Crying "All The Way To The Grammys"

Westside Gunn wasn't about to let the hateful comment slide, firing back by reminding the user that the album earned a Grammy nomination, his verse and all. “'Whipped the cocaine to the pot bust you was on the porch I was locked up,'” he wrote, quoting the track. "These type of comments is bullying it makes me sad I’m crying my fly pretty a** all the way to the Grammys." They exchanged a few more jabs, with the user telling him to "enjoy [his] 5 min of fame." Westside Gunn then brought up his 5 Grammy nominations again, prompting the user to say he only has two.

"Hahahahahahahaha u still ready," the artist responded, listing off the albums he's worked on that have been nominated. "I never wanted to be the best rapper buddy," he also added. "I’m the illest curator & owner of Griselda records I make ART idc even about the accolades I’m a live forever." What do you think of a social media user accusing Westside Gunn of ruining his track with Travis Scott? Are you a "Lost Forever" fan? What about his response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

