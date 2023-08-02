Westside Gunn Says He’s “10 Steps Ahead” With Hiding Features

Westside Gunn is one of the most entertaining voices going in hip-hop today. His presence is undeniable and his energy is contagious when he hops on any track. Just take a look at his guest performance on Travis Scott’s newest album, UTOPIA. He is a feature on “LOST FOREVER,” and provides his charisma and aggressive tone to his verse. When the album originally dropped no features were listed on the album, until recently.

This is a trend in hip-hop that is become popular over the last couple of years. Travis Scott is a huge fan of it, seeing as how he did it for his two previous albums Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight and ASTROWORLD. But, Westside Gunn feels he is the man responsible for this ingenious idea that adds to the experience of a first listen to a project. Jah Talks Music wrote on X, formerly called Twitter, showing his support of this idea of keeping features a secret. He writes, “This is a win-win-win for the album’s hype, the fans, + the featured artists.”

Westside Gunn Responds

I do this with every album lol 😂 I keep telling y’all I’m 10 steps ahead, I can’t wait to the day when MFs Wake up and see I’ve been doin everything y’all be claiming y’all loving yeeeears ahead, why u think I’m the 🐐 and we’ll respected it’s bc I’m the 1, ask ya fav artist 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/6xQcQUJkAX — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) August 1, 2023

Westside Gunn decided to send a reply to the X user by flexing his influence saying, “I do this with every album lol.” He continues, “I keep telling y’all I’m 10 steps ahead, I can’t wait to the day when MFs Wake up and see I’ve been doin everything y’all be claiming y’all loving yeeeears ahead.” His last installment of the Hitler Wears Hermes series, simply titled 10, had no features listed. That project dropped last year and the X user commented on his reply saying, “Talk your sh*t, the influence is timeless.”

Do you think Westside Gunn deserves more recognition for his influence in hip-hop? Is he one of the greatest of all time? Let us know what you have to share below in the comments section. Keep checking back with HNHH for all the most recent news around music. We will always keep you informed.

