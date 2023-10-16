Drake’s 6-Year-Old Son Adonis Drops “My Man” Freestyle

Earlier this month, Drake unveiled his eagerly-awaited new album, For All The Dogs. After plenty of teasing, fans couldn't wait to hear what the Canadian hitmaker had in store for them, and for the most part, haven't been disappointed. To give fans a taste of what was to come, Drake dropped off his track "8AM In Charlotte," the day before his new album was slated for release.

The lively video features Drake's 6-year-old son Adonis, who the rapper shares with Toronto-based artist Sophie Brussaux. Adonis is also the mastermind behind the project's cover art, breaking down the significance behind it at the start of the video. According to him, the creature on the album is actually a "daddy goat" which represents his father.

Drake's Son Spits Bars

The cover art and music video appearance weren't Adonis' only contributions to his dad's new album, however. The 6-year-old also grabbed fans' attention for his feature on the track "Daylight," where he delivers a laid-back freestyle. Listeners couldn't get enough of his adorable bars. Luckily for them, the elementary schooler has dropped off the full freestyle, "My Man," alongside an accompanying music video. In the video, Adonis is seen tearing it up on the court with some friends and showing off his moves.

Adonis' freestyle isn't the only way Drake celebrated his son's sixth birthday, either. Last week, he brought the whole family together, sharing a photo of Adonis surrounded by his parents and grandparents. Brussaux also shared some photos of her son at various stages in his life on Instagram alongside a sweet caption. "Happy birthday to my favorite human that I co-created 6 years ago already.. god bless you my son," she wrote. What do you think of Drake's son Adonis dropping his own music video? Are you a fan of his "My Man" freestyle? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake and Adonis.

