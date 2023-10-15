Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Is His 13th No.1 Album On Billboard 200

Earlier this month, Drake finally unveiled his eagerly-awaited new album, For All The Dogs. The Canadian performer had been teasing the project for some time, and fans couldn't wait to hear what he had in store for them. As expected, it's gotten mixed reviews now that it's arrived. Regardless, it's become one of the biggest releases of the year. The project includes various high-profile features from J. Cole, Yeat, SZA, Lil Yachty, and more.

In its first week, For All The Dogs sold 411K album-equivalent units. This marked Drake's biggest debut since his 2021 LP, Certified Lover Boy. It was also one of the biggest opening days of the year for a hip hop release on Spotify, coming in just behind Travis Scott's Utopia. The day it dropped, the new album garnered roughly 108.7 million streams. It was the seventh largest opening day for any release in Spotify history.

Drake's Success Continues With For All The Dogs

Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Now, it's been reported that For All The Dogs has taken the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. This is far from the first time one of his albums has come out on top, however. He's had 12 other albums hit No. 1 the Billboard 200 previously. Honestly, Nevermind, Certified Lover Boy, Her Loss with 21 Savage, and more also debuted at No. 1.

Though it's clear that the project has been a commercial success so far, not everybody's been impressed. Joe Budden, for example, share his thoughts on his podcast and claimed that Drake needs to be taking his music in a more mature direction. This prompted a response from the hitmaker, who fired back with a heated and lengthy message on Instagram. What do you think of Drake's For All The Dogs becoming his 13th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200? How are you liking the new project so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake.

