Trippie Red Shares New Selfie In Wild Religious Mask

Trippie Redd is no stranger to eccentricity. The rapper has always been unequivocally himself even when it means doing things most of his contemporaries probably wouldn't. That seemed to be the case again when he shared a new selfie to Twitter. In the picture, he's sporting a mask which has a centerpiece of Jesus on the cross in metallic silver. He's also sporting an evil-looking smile that shows off all of the jewelry work done in his mouth as well.

Fans in the comments had generally mixed reactions. Many jumped to the conclusion that he was using religious imagery mockingly and compared him to Doja Cat. They claimed that both artists have turned to satanic and demonic imagery to stay relevant, though the move isn't out of character for either artist even at their creative peaks. The photo actually comes from this weekend's football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs. That also explains why in other photos he's wearing football-style shoulder pads. The picture has amassed over 10k likes in the day since it was posted. Check out the post below.

Trippie Redd's New Selfie Divides Fans

Back in August, Trippie Redd released A Love Letter To You 5. The 5th edition of his fan-favorite mixtape series was the first since 2019 and his second new album of 2023 following MANSION MUSIK. Unfortunately for Trippie, the album only sold 30k copies in its first week which caused some fans to pull out their jokes.

One in particular that really stuck online was a clip of Trippie himself years ago. In the video he hilariously calls out rappers who only do 30k in sales, which many found fittingly ironic in retrospect. Despite the somewhat low numbers the album still made an impressive debut at number 13 on the Billboard 200, higher than numerous other rappers could manage this year. What do you think of Trippie Redd's new selfie? Let us know in the comment section below.

