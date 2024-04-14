Halle Bailey & DDG Breakup Rumors Fly, "The Little Mermaid" Star Attends Coachella Alone

Halle Bailey and DDG just welcomed their first child Halo a few months ago, but fans speculate that there may be some trouble in paradise. Last week, social media sleuths noticed that the pair appeared to unfollow one another on Instagram, which prompted rumors to circulate that they had gone their separate ways. This was only compounded when the Little Mermaid star was spotted at Coachella this weekend, and DDG was nowhere in sight.

Halle attended her sister Chloe's set, sharing various posts on social media in support of the songstress. #Chlochella was so amazing," she captioned a photo of the two of them together. "I’m so proud of you @ChloeBailey." She also posted a sweet clip of her cheering Chloe on from the crowd. Of course, the solo festival appearance alone wouldn't seem too significant, if the duo hadn't also removed all traces of each other from their respective accounts.

Halle Bailey & DDG Unfollow Eachother, Delete Photos

The breakup rumors come after DDG reflected on some of the rough patches he and Halle have experienced throughout their relationship in an interview with VladTV. He chatted about DMing Rubi Rose back in 2023, claiming it was done purely out of pettiness when he and the "Angel" singer weren't on the best terms. "I did it in front of her. I had no intention of actually linking with Rubi Rose," he explained. "She seen it. Imagine you're arguing with your girl and you get mad at her for something. 'I'm finna do this. Watch this,' type sh*t."

