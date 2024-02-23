Yo Gotti Is Worth $100 Million According To Forbes

Yo Gotti was Forbes' latest cover issue subject on Friday (February 23), and the outlet revealed that he is reportedly worth a staggering $100 million. Moreover, this is due to his highly successful record label, CMG, a minority stake in the D.C. United team in the MLS, and his Memphis restaurant Prive. "If I never wrote another rap again, I’m financially straight," the Tennessee rapper and business mogul shared. "My whole career, I was setting up for that." Elsewhere during the interview, he also indicated that he has no plans of slowing down or pumping the brakes on any of his lucrative endeavors.

"It’s in the process," Yo Gotti remarked about his massive success. "I’m planting the seeds. A lot of people don’t have patience. They want it all tomorrow. So they can’t execute a real plan... What I do know, we’re coming out on top." "I may want to buy a company or acquire another com­pany," he said of his decision to study business at UCLA. "So I’m making sure I’m super tight and understand the language and the verbiage myself."

Yo Gotti For Forbes

Sadly for the Memphis MC, it must have been very hard to focus on his career, success, and blessings in the recent past. His brother Big Jook tragically lost his life in their home city, which shook the community to its core and from which his loved ones and close associates are still recovering from. While Yo Gotti already made some public appearances since this incident, he's yet to fully unpack this with all the sets of eyes and ears on him and his career. That is something that should come at his own pace, and not feel rushed or pressured to get back in front of microphones.

Meanwhile, over this past holiday season, the 42-year-old was able to share his wealth and lavish lifestyle with his family and friends. Hopefully these loved ones continued to be with each other and celebrate life, especially to honor the legacy and memory of Big Jook. But one thing is clear from this Forbes interview: there's still a long way to go and a lot more goals to achieve. For more news and the latest updates on Yo Gotti, keep checking in with HNHH.

