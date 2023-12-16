Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Join E-40 At White House Party With Style & Grace

On Thursday (December 14), the White House hosted their annual holiday party, and it was a hip-hop affair thanks to Yo Gotti, E-40, and their partners Angela Simmons and Tracey Stevens, respectively. Moreover, the couples pulled up in with a lot of style and grace to the event. As always, Gotti and Simmons stunned in matching black fits, and he even shared a cute recap of some of the festivities and fun details they found. On the other hand, the West Coast legend pulled up with Stevens in a fit that some on social media compared to Coming In America. Alas, the reference doesn't make his fit any less lavish.

Furthermore, Yo Gotti and E-40 took to Instagram to share their gratitude for attending. "Welcome To The White House Happy Holidays … #AnythingPossible … #KeepHustling," the former wrote. "Achieved many accomplishments this year but I remain humble & grateful," the Rule Of Thumb: Rule 1 MC expressed. "I give God all the praise." Overall, it seemed like a very nice gathering of a lot of different industries and initiatives. You can check out more recaps of the night from these celebrities' posts on the occasion further down the article.

Read More: Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons: Their Love Story

Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Pull Up To The White House's Holiday Party: Watch

In other news, Yo Gotti is also making moves in other areas, even if they are simply expanding on his already established success. For example, TMZ recently reported that he enrolled in a business course at UCLA, which is a weekly in-person offering titled "Corporate Valuation." Of course, the CMG boss is already an established and acclaimed label CEO, but it seems like he wants to take these skills and accomplishments to the next level. If that will translate into CMG's output and growth as a business and collective, then that only means good things moving forward.

More Posts From The Occasion

Meanwhile, the ambassador of the Bay Area is also getting his due flowers in ways that are much bigger than hip-hop. The city of Vallejo in the Bay recently named a street in his honor, pointing to his indelible influence in putting the region on the map. We can only expect greater things to come from these figures in the future. For more news and updates on Yo Gotti, Angela Simmons, and E-40, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: E-40 Is A West Coast Icon: His Biggest Hits

[via]