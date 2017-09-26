e40
- MusicYo Gotti & Angela Simmons Join E-40 At White House Party With Style & GraceThursday was a lavish night at the Oval Office, and everyone involved here expressed gratitude for the chance to attend.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsE-40 Releases New Banger, "In The Air Where It's Fair"The Bay Area innovator has dropped a few other singles this year, in addition to appearing on the "Wakanda Forever" soundtrack.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSaweetie Claps Back At Hater During Verzuz Battle: "Don't Be Mad At Me"E-40 Verzuz Too Short had Saweetie turning up. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicE-40 Reflects On Missed Opportunity To Collab With Nipsey Hussle"We never tripped on any of that.”By Chantilly Post
- MusicE-40 Sues Author Of "Captain Save A Hoe" BookE-40 goes after an author over "Captain Save A Hoe."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicCardi B's "Bodak Yellow" Receives Shout Outs From Quavo, Kehlani & MoreCardi B has been straight killin' it and no one can deny it.By Chantilly Post