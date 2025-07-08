Larry June, E-40 & Cardo Got Wings Drop Confident And Wavy New Song "Ya Feel Me"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 22 Views
Larry June and Cardo Got Wings have another collaborative album on the way, and they and E-40 elevate each other on "Ya Feel Me."

There's nothing like a West Coast cruiser to spice up your summer day, and Larry June, Cardo Got Wings, and E-40 fortunately served another one up to close June out. "Ya Feel Me" is the latest single from June and Cardo's upcoming collaborative album, which is presumably titled Until Night Comes.

Previous singles for the project include "Black Man" and "On The Unda," and it's the sequel to the 2023 collaborative record, The Night Shift. We can't wait to hear what else is in store, especially after hearing the chemistry between these artists on this new single.

Production-wise, Cardo Got Wings was able to craft an instrumental that matches Larry June's breeze as much as it does E-40's grit. Rubbery West Coast synths and sharp percussion lean towards the latter, whereas the airy and whistling synths pair incredibly well with the former. All in all, it's a killer presentation that retains its bounce while still providing a lot of atmosphere.

Lyrically, June and 40 are in their boisterous bag here, whether it's about their everyday pleasures, their rapping skills, or their many luxuries and achievements. Larry keeps it cool and collected, but the Bay Area legend amps up the vivid and unbridled flows.

A more chilled-out switch-up towards the end of "Ya Feel Me" is the cherry on top. Given how good Life Is Beautiful with 2 Chainz and The Alchemist was, we only expect Larry June to deliver once more. Alongside Cardo Got Wings, it's a recipe for success.

Larry June, Cardo Got Wings & E-40 – "Ya Feel Me"

Quotable Lyrics
I might Tokyo, I might break a h*e,
I might put a flip screen in my stereo,
Bet this Rollie on my wrist change the scenario,
I might hit a couple times, but don't marry her

