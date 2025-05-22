Larry June & Cardo Got Wings Showcase Their Unparalleled Chemistry On “Black Man”

Larry June and Cardo Got Wings have collaborated with one another on both singles and full-length projects several times over the years.

Still fresh off of the release of his collaborative album with 2 Chainz and The Alchemist, Life Is Beautiful, Larry June is back again. This time around, he's working with Cardo Got Wings for the new single, "Black Man." On the track, he raps about trying to make it in society as a Black man amid relaxed bars about the success of his career and love life.

Filmed in his hometown of San Francisco, the music video shows June performing in front of the Golden Gate bridge and other areas of the city. Fans in the comments section are already loving the song. "LARRY & CARDO THE DYNAMIC DUO AT IT AGAINNNN," one user wrote. Another added: "Larry and Cardo make the rap game seem effortless fr."

Larry June and Cardo Got Wings have collaborated a number of times over the years, including on multiple full-length projects. Most recently, they dropped the album, The Night Shift, back in 2023. After working on their third collaborative album, Into the Late Night, in 2021, June told Billboard about his parternship with Cardo and how they bring the best out of eachother. “Cardo helped me create this new sound — you listen to any of my [older] tapes, I wasn’t coming like this,” he said at the time. “Cardo sent me that groove, and it just brought something different out of me and I just ran with it. It only sound good on his beats. We just getting started, forreal.”

Larry June & Cardo Got Wings - "Black Man"

Quotable Lyrics:

If I ain't getting paid you would never see me out
Frisco n***a but got ties in the South
Little ass n***a keep my name out your mouth

