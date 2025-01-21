Larry June Wants To See Everyone Win On "I Ain't Stoppin"

Larry is using his platform for good, and you have to respect that.

The hard-hitting bars continue throughout the motivational track, as he uses his own experiences to teach lessons. Uncle Larry mentions that he's allowed himself to break down and cry, something that is frowned upon for a man. But in a way he's telling the male population it's okay, just as long as you continue to fight. Lastly, he sends a message to all the Black men out there and wants to see them provide a better life for their kids. Overall, it's another win for Larry June in our book and it's got us eager for that album announcement. We are definitely well on our way to one as he's shared three singles in the last month. "Treasure Island" at the end of 2024 and "Jan 14" early last week are the two a part of this latest inspiring run.

Larry June just knows how to speak to the listener when he raps, with "I Ain't Stoppin" being another example. The steady and level-headed California MC is showing just how in tune he is with modern society and how troubling things are with the economy in particular. "And I don't blame nobody I know it's hard times / I know the bills getting higher and money still declinin' / How the f*** she gon' survive with a 9-5, 'cause she done fell victim to Gucci and Prada." Because of the times we are in, he's encouraging everyone to go harder and live life with a purpose. "But what I realize my n**** mane there's more to life / And what I realize my n**** you don't get it twice / So go hard and keep your faith in God."

