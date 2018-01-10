motivational
- MusicSummer Walker Shares Inspirational Photos Of Herself As A Cleaner: "Don't Give Up"Summer Walker proved a point by posting photos from her days as a cleaner.By Rex Provost
- GramKevin Hart Remains Positive Amid Coronavirus FearKevin Hart takes to social media to share how he is keeping his spirits high as the coronavirus pandemic continues. By Bhaven Moorthy
- GramOffset Uses Eerie Kobe Bryant Speech For Morning MotivationKobe Bryant was one hell of a man.By Alex Zidel
- SportsGervonta Davis Puts "War Wounds" On Display: "I Came From Nothing I Beat The Odds"Gervonta Davis has put his body on the line time and time again.By Erika Marie
- GramNicki Minaj Explains Why She Chases Success Over FameNicki Minaj is praising a higher being after the success of her Fendi collaboration.By Alex Zidel
- GramMoneyBagg Yo Shows Off His Insane Weight Loss TransformationMoneyBagg Yo takes to Instagram to share his motivational before and afters.By hnhh
- MusicArnold Schwarzenegger Spits Bars On New Motivational SongArnold Schwarzenegger is featured on Andreas Gabalier's new song about him.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJhene Aiko Shares Feeling "#Triggered" When Going Through Depressive MomentThe singer said she didn't want to revert to old habits.By Erika Marie
- MusicDiddy's Friends Rally Around Him After He Admits To Three & A Half Hour CryHe shared that it's time for folks to release those pent up emotions.By Erika Marie
- MusicGucci Mane Compares "Big Guwop" & "Slim Guwop" In Motivational PostUse Gucci Mane's "Toned Clone" physique as your personal motivation. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content10 Motivational Figures To Follow On Instagram For The New YearNew Year, time to be that New You. Here are a few people to help in the process.By E Gadsby
- MusicMeek Mill Wants To Use This DJ Khaled Speech As His RingtoneMeek Mill wants to be motivated by DJ Khaled on a regular basis.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJ. Cole Pauses Set To Give Powerful Speech About PerseveranceJ. Cole is a real one for this. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMigos Are Diddy's Morning Inspiration For The End Of The WeekThe glow up was real for Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBow Wow On "Gossip" Post Erratic Outburst: "Opinions Are Not Your Problem"Shad Moss seems to be back on track and sharing newfound wisdom.By Zaynab
- RelationshipsTiny Harris Hints At Sticking With T.I. For The Long HaulTiny seems determined to make her marriage work with T.I.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West's Most Iconic Tweets In Golden Frames Can Be Yours For $49Now's your chance to cop Kanye West's best tweets to hang in your apartment.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Khaled's Wife Still Wants Nothing To Do With His Motivational SpeechesNicole Tuck is still having none of Khaled's nonsense after cursing him out yesterday.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChris Brown Reveals Michael Jackson & Prince Quotes As His Motivation To Work HardMichael Jackson and Prince were very fond of Chris Brown.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion Is Creating A New "Motivational" Gaming YouTube ChannelXXXTentacion is pursuing another passion. By Matt F