Russ Isn't Slowing Down Anytime Soon On "BREAK!"

You know just about what the deal is with Russ at this point. The man is on a mission to give his fans heat every week for well over a decade now. It's why Russ naming his newest release "BREAK!", is quite ironic. All the New Jersey native does is the complete opposite of what the song title says. You can almost always count on him to have some sort of material at the ready. That is partially thanks to his clever and engaging fan polls. He gives his listeners a handful of snippets that he's teased and based on which receives the most votes, he will release it soon after.

So, yes, with this hectic release schedule, it can be hard to stay on top of which Russ single is the most recent. However, for his fans we are sure that they aren't going to complain about being fed constantly. He's been doing this for years for God's sake. On "BREAK!", the platinum recording artist is talking about his relentless work ethic. However, its more layered than that. He goes onto say how even though he wants to recoup for his mental and physical health, he knows he can't because so many people count on him. Russ spits some real lines, especially about how being a man is great but difficult at the same time. "Head of the family, take care of my mom / Welcome to bein' a man I guess / Always knew this was the plan I guess". Huge props to Russ for this single, so make sure check this one out with the link below.