Russ Is Dealing With Self-Doubt On "I Got You"

Russ is a rapper that can deliver his message in a variety of ways. He can go for a softer and moodier tone, or he can opt for a boom-bap vibe, etc. He is a Swiss Army knife in that regard and its a big reason why he has had such a long and successful career. While he might not be everyone's cup of tea, Russ's longevity cannot be overlooked.

Today, Russ is back to continue his prolific stretch of relationship cuts with "I Got You." There is a chance that the Secaucus, New Jersey native might have some things going on in his personal life. Either that, or he is just really inspired to make songs about love right now. "Drives," which painted a tale about a complicated relationship, started Russ' 2024.

Read More: Big Homiie G Talks Influence Of Moneybagg Yo And Being Self Made On Latest Project "Self Made Self Paid"

Listen To "I Got You" By Russ

Then, just a few weeks later, he came through with a DJ Premier collaboration record "Work This Out." The title of the song is exactly what it sounds like, as Russ is trying to repair his mistakes. "I Got You" is sort of similar to those two songs, as he worried that is personality will turn his love interest off. It sounds like something that would have fit on his highly praised There's Really A Wolf. Maybe he is hinting at something?

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "I Got You," by Russ? Is this his strongest song as of late, why or why not? Do you think he should return to the There's Really A Wolf era? Do you think he will drop an album at all this year? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Russ. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's uncomfortable to love you in the way you need

'Cause I'm scared of bein' vulnerable and bein' seen

'Cause I just wanna be the best

Don't want you to love me less

But I promise, girl, I got you, got you

I guess my perfectionism's doin' damage still

Read More: J. Cole's Praise For Metro Boomin Resurfaces After Kendrick Lamar Diss