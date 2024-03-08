Russ Helps Preview DJ Premier's Upcoming Record With "Work This Out"

Russ and DJ Premier are legends in their own right. While people might be a bit more hesitant to give that title up to Russ, he has certainly worked his tail off, independently we might add. The New Jersey rapper has released so many singles and projects without too much extra help, making his resume all that more impressive. Today he is back with a new single with the legendary Houston, Texas producer.

Over the last couple of years this duo has put out a small handful of tracks together. That may be a little bit stunning to some, but they really do complement each other's respective styles. Their works include 2020’s “Inside Job” and 2022’s “Free.” Russ and Premier are building out their synergy further with "Work This Out."

Listen To "Work This Out" By Russ & DJ Premier

It is a relationship cut that we have seen Russ do before, about wanting to fix things. This is an exciting time for Premier because this track is teasing his next album. There is not much information on it, but this could be the second taster from the record. We did get "In Moe (Speculation)" with Common in November, so we could have a compilation-like LP with guest rappers.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Work This Out," by Russ and DJ Premier? Is the duo's strongest track together so far, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the song and why? Does this get you excited for the producer's upcoming album? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Russ and DJ Premier. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Let's get out of town, we been goin' 'round and 'round, there's a hotel in the South of Virginia (Virginia)

We'll make it a road trip, we'll listen to old s***, you tell me that it's hard to forgive you (Forgive you)

Girl, I know, I know, I know (Girl, I know)

And I won't, I won't, I won't (Girl, I won't)

Act like it's easy (It's easy)

Oh-oh, act like you need me (Act like you need me)

