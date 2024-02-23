Russ Is Looking To Bury His Inner Demons On "In The Dirt"

Russ is the definition of a grinder. The Secaucus, New Jersey born rapper and singer is someone we talk about quite often here on the HNHH site because of his all gas and no brakes mentality. You can almost always count on him to drop a single at least once a month, sometimes twice, and a project of some sort every year. Russ could not go the entirety of February without giving us something, so he is here with "In The Dirt."

His last effort "Drives" was about a relationship that was all sorts of complicated and messy. While it shows how versatile Russ is topically, it just did not work for us. However, "In The Dirt" is more or less a return to form for the Georgia resident. He gets back into his speedier rapping back and the message feels more profound here.

Listen To "In The Dirt" By Russ

Russ is dealing with some mental stability while having a hard time controlling his life. In the opening lines he explains, "But uh, I had to get my head right, man, for real, for real / Take back control (Yeah) / I don't think a lot of us realize the negative patterns that we get ourselves into, and uh / We're the only ones that can pull ourselves out, you feel me?" That theme carries out the rest of the way and it leads to some simple yet effective writing.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "In The Dirt," by Russ? Is this the stronger of the two recent songs, why or why not? Is this the best song he has put out in 2024, why or why not? Should he drop a new album this year? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Russ. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Victory's subjеctive in this game, it's a f****n' contest

Everybody's brainwashed, we ain't on the same time but look up at the same clock

Different destinations, but we get off at the same stop

Everyone confused, we don't know how we ended up where we at

But we refuse to take accountability for the mindset that we choose

We forgot to lock the door, the devil's takin' off his shoes

