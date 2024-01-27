Russ Takes A Different Direction On New Single "Drives"

Prolific Georgia rapper and singer Russ is already back with a new single for his fans. You may not find another artist who is willing to drop this much material so frequently anywhere else. Still just 31, the multi-hyphenate could go down with one of the largest catalogs of all time at this rate. Russ' newest venture sees him take more of a singer-songwriter approach with "Drives."

This track follows up on his December 22 single "Said It Freestyle" which saw him go the more traditional rapping route. All in all, it was a solid effort, but nothing too different creatively. Russ is known to crossover at times and break away from the mold he has put himself in. That is what he does here.

Read More: Kat Von D Net Worth 2024: What Is The Tattoo Artist & Beauty Icon Worth?

Listen To "Drives" By Russ

This cut is about a relationship that is severely on the mend with both of them dealing with their own problems. Russ brings some high-pitch vocals to the chorus. However, they just do not hit the right way. On the other hand, the lyrics are pretty decent and the production, also handled by Russ is pretty plain jane. It is a middling effort for us, but let us know what you think.

What are your thoughts on this on this brand-new single, "Drives," by Russ? Will this be the best single he drops this year, why or why not? Do you like this type of music from him? Does Russ receive too much hate as an artist? What was your favorite project that he dropped in 2023? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Russ. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Resentment has her retractin'

And every day she's reenactin'

The past and trauma that he caused

Lying in the bed made out of gauze

She tried to use to heal the wounds

But they just went and bled on through

Read More: Nicki Minaj Might've Blasted Megan Thee Stallion As A Flop In Lengthy New Tweet