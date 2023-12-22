Russ Drops Reflective "Said It Freestyle"

Russ has a work ethic that is nearly unmatched. He just always seems to have something in the works, ready to be spread to the masses. 2023 has been another ho-hum year for the longtime Georgia rapper and singer. He has put out eight singles and two projects.

However, even though Russ receives a ton of respect from his fans, there is a crowd out there that thinks the opposite of him. He has been known to call out the industry for being fake. Additionally, some critics, like Anthony Fantano, have called his music boring. However you view him, Russ does not give a hoot. He is going to continue to spread his messages however he pleases.

Read More: T.D. Jakes Net Worth 2023: What Is The Bishop Worth?

Listen To "Said It Freestyle" By Russ

The theme of this latest single, "Said It Freestyle," is one of self-reflection and being proud of where he is at. He shouts out the fans as well for their undying support. "But shout-out to the fans who supported me." Russ spits very well over this beat that was meant for the late-night cruises. There is no bass, just piano, and beautifully sampled background vocals.

What are your initial thoughts on this on this brand-new single, "Said It Freestyle," by Russ? Is this the best single he has put out this year? If not, which one do you prefer? Does Russ receive too much hate as an artist? What was your favorite project that he dropped in 2023? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Russ. Finally, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm honing in on self-improvement, though, but y'all are heartless

Self-destruction's the bullet, the youth is always the target

Your money's soaked in blood, you're rich but at what cost?

Rats, snakes, the culture eats itself, dawg, what opps?

Right message, wrong messenger, I get it

But the truth is still the truth, though, regardless of who said it

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Drops Exclusive Track "P*ssy Don't Lie" For Netflix's "Big Mouth" Season Seven