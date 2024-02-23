Mike McCarthy To Skip NFL Combine For Second Consectutive Year

Mike McCarthy has confirmed that he will not be attending next week's NFL combine. The embattled Cowboys coach said he would be staying Dallas to finish filling out his coaching staff and changing the Cowboys' scheme. This marks the second year in a row that McCarthy won't be on the ground at Lucas Oil Stadium to get an in-person look at the new wave of incoming NFL talent.

Last year, McCarthy traveled to Indianapolis for media availability before returning to Dallas to focus on scheme changes. The Cowboys, as a result, had the league's highest-scoring offense. However, they also crashed out in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The Cowboys' 2023 first-round pick, Mazi Smith, had 13 total tackles on the season.

Is Mike McCarthy Gone After 2024?

However, questions still remain about McCarthy's future in Dallas. While the Cowboys retained McCarthy for the 2024 season, reports indicate that McCarthy will coach on an expiring contract. This is a common tactic used by Jerry Jones, making his coaches earn an extension from a do-or-die year. McCarthy has coached the Cowboys to a trio of 12-5 seasons but just one playoff win in that same span. In his announcement stating his intent to keep McCarthy on through the end of his contract, Jones cited the former Packers coach's history of success. However, could Jones' latest comments mean that he is already looking toward the future?

In a recent interview with Yahoo, Jones hinted that the future of the Cowboys might be Bill Belichick. "I know him personally and I like him. There's no doubt in my mind we could work together. None," Jones told Yahoo of his relationship with Belichick.However, Jones also noted that Belichick does not guarantee a championship. "It's ridiculous to assume that one person automatically assures you a Super Bowl. That's too high [an] expectation for him. But is he maybe the greatest pro football coach of all time? Could very well be. He is a friend and I like him, and I want to make real clear: I wouldn't have any problem working with him," Jones added to Yahoo.

