DJ Premier Taps Common To Rap Over “In Moe” Instrumental

DJ Premier is an iconic producer who has really influenced many others to follow in his footsteps. His career has lasted for decades and it is pretty obvious as to why. He might go down in hip-hop history as the greatest to ever lay down an instrumental. Over the course of his time in the industry, he has not dropped too many projects of his own.

However, over the past year and change, Premier has been staying pretty active. Just last year, he teamed up with Bumpy Knuckles for a 17-song project, KoleXXXion. Then, at the end of June 2023, Premier did his thing for Teflon's tape, 2 Sides To Every Story. Finally, the Houston native came out with his first solo LP in about 12 years. That was with the third installment of the Beats That Collected Dust series, which began in 2008.

Read More: NLE Choppa Teams Up With Producers, Aarne And Imanbek, For “Ice”

Listen To "In Moe (Speculation)" By DJ Premier And Common

Now, one of those beats is getting some serious bars laid down on it. The rapper joining him in the booth this time is Illinois legend, Common. He tackles the slow-mo, boom-bap production on "In Moe." The new title was revamped to "In Moe (Specuation)." Common is still showing flashes of greatness all these years later.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from DJ Premier and Common, "In Moe (Speculation)?" Is Common a top-five rapper of all time? Is DJ Premier a top-five producer of all time? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around DJ Premier and Common. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

Charge into the game or give Chicago crash

Chi' n****s get dough, is that just how they bred?

Carryin' toasts like a celebration

Why do they hate he, like a undeveloped nation?

It's levels to this, mines is elevation

I excel, LL acceleration

Read More: KayCyy And Lancey Foux’s “SLOWWW DIVINNGG” Has Plenty Of Untapped Potential