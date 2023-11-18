KayCyy And Lancey Foux’s “SLOWWW DIVINNGG” Has Plenty Of Untapped Potential

Kenyan singer and rapper KayCyy is continuing his meteoric rise in the industry. His big placements on records like UTOPIA have gotten him more into the public eye. If you were paying attention to the headlines surrounding Travis Scott's album, one of them was KayCyy's frustrations with not being credited as a feature on "THANK GOD." The features were revealed after the record was out for a couple of weeks and his name was not attached to it.

That is when he took to social media to call out the Texas rapper, making it known he was not just a background singer. He dropped "My Jeans" in response to him and that blew up. However, we agree with him that he possesses tons of talent. If you want an introduction to his music, check out "THE SUN" with production from Gesaffelstein, who has worked with The Weeknd. Now, he is back with a Soundcloud exclusive with London drill rapper and singer, Lancey Foux.

Listen To "SLOWWW DIVINNGG" By KayCyy And Lancey Foux

"SLOWWW DIVINNGG" feels more like a snippet with its scant runtime of just 1:45. Additionally, the title includes "LOOP" which makes it feel even more unfinished. There is a lot to like about what is on this record, though. Vocally, Foux and KayCyy are bringing an atmospheric tone to the track. It truly feels like you are sinking, in a good way (if that is possible). The instrumental is also beautiful, but it feels like the beat is getting ready to drop and it never does. Hopefully, there is a longer version that these two have in the vault, and it gets released to DSPs.

Quotable Lyrics:

C'est la vie, life movie

Come to Tennesee if you still feel safe

Say you're free and don't lie to me

'Cause if you don't, I don't mind giving you space

Stay with me or you can leave

Lights blind me, I don't care, I'll be straight

