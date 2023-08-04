KayCyy Delivers Hypnotic Vocals On New Track “My Jeans”

KayCyy is an artist who has been buzzing for a minute now. However, it was Kanye West’s DONDA that truly put him on the map. His vocals on “Keep My Spirit Alive” remain one of the best parts of the entire album. Moreover, he acted as an insider as he was present for many of the conversations leading up to the album’s release. More recently, KayCyy was a featured voice on Travis Scott’s Utopia.

Unfortunately, KayCyy didn’t get his proper credit. Once Travis made the features public, he didn’t add KayCyy to the song “Thank God.” Of course, the artist was not happy about this, and voiced his displeasure on social media. Furthermore, he revealed some cover art that says “I’m Not No Background Singer.” Fans immediatey figured this song would be a Travis Scott diss. Instead, it is a track called “My Jeans” that KayCyy had been waiting to drop for some time now.

KayCyy Returns With Another Phenomenal Effort

Vocally, this is yet another great performance from KayCyy. He has improved his singing with each release, and this is a great example of that. Moreover, the production here is fantastic as we get a great throwback track that feels like brings the 70s into the 21st Century. KayCyy is proving to be a unique artist, and with songs like this, it’s hard to ignore the hype.

A plethora of amazing summer projects are still on the way.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bae, you’re only sweet, I need you every single morning

I be thinkin’ ’bout the things that I’ma do when we alone

I cross your word too, I know that you been drinkin’

I’ll fly to Paris, you, you know it’s time for landin’

