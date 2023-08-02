Travis Scott Criticized For Failing To Credit KayCyy For “Thank God” Feature

Travis Scott has been receiving some backlash lately, for failing to include KayCyy as a featured artist on his UTOPIA track “Thank God.” Many listeners found it to be questionable, as KayCyy performs the song’s chorus and apparently wrote a good portion of it. KayCyy himself appears to agree with the criticism, recently responding to a fan’s Tweet sharing his thoughts. “Why tf is KayCyy’s feature still hidden?” the fan wrote, “He literally wrote a large part of it and sings the entire chorus [crying emoji].”

KayCyy replied, writing “Y’all keep sending me these messages… Y’all know what I do..! I’m not no background singer… f*ck Trav!!!” Though KayCyy is credited as a songwriter on “Thank God,” fans seem to think he should be credited as a featured artist as well. It’s clear that KayCyy made a major contribution to the track, but it’s uncertain whether he’ll be credited further.

KayCyy Says “F*ck Trav!!!”

Travis Scott’s UTOPIA includes various other high-profile features, including Beyonce, Kanye West, Drake, The Weeknd, and more. After months of teasing, he dropped it at the end of July. The album’s release was accompanied by a new film, Circus Maximus, which hit theaters on July 27. The film’s description calls it a “mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe,” featuring music from UTOPIA.

The rapper was scheduled to unveil UTOPIA at a performance at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt last month, however, the show didn’t go on as planned. Following some confusion around whether or not it would take place, it was ultimately canceled due to “complex production issues.” He promised fans last week that the Egyptian show will happen eventually. “They just need a bit a time to set lay on lands,” he explained. Fortunately, the cancellation didn’t stop Travis Scott’s fans from celebrating the new album. A clip of various fans gathered at the Pyramids and singing along to his songs circulated last week. Travis Scott has since announced a “UTOPIA live” performance at Circus Maximus in Rome, which is scheduled for August 7.

