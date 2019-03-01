credits
- MusicNicki Minaj "Pink Friday 2" Production Credits: BNYX, Atl Jacob, Hollywood Cole & MoreOther producers on the highly anticipated project include Boi-1da, Murda Beatz, Dr. Luke, YG! Beats, Tate Kobang, and many more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMetro Boomin Claims That Andre 3000 Played The Flute On "Mask Off"Even if Metro's just playing, we have to give him his props for identifying what so many people have been going wild over these past few days.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV50 Cent Honors Battle Rapper DNA With Song Shoutout During "Power" CreditsThe underground MC was honored by his song's inclusion, and even brought back his recaps of the show's episodes to celebrate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake's "For All The Dogs" Credits Include Frank Ocean, DJ Screw, BNYX & Many MoreDrizzy worked with a lot of writers, producers, and featured guests to make his eighth studio album something to remember.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTravis Scott Criticized For Failing To Credit KayCyy For "Thank God" FeatureFans think KayCyy should be named a featured artist on "Thank God."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTravis Scott "Utopia" Credits: Drake, Beyonce, Westside Gunn, The Weeknd & MoreBeyonce, Drake, Playboi Carti, Kanye West, and more have credits on Travis Scott's latest project, "Utopia."By Aron A.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Thanks Ken Carson For Producing "x2" Off Of "Pink Tape""x2" is one of the most classically Uzi-sounding tracks on their new album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicQuentin Miller Clears Air Regarding Nas CollabQuentin Miller vented about his work with Nas and being called a "ghostwriter."By Cole Blake
- MusicJermaine Dupri Picks Usher's "Nice & Slow" As Best Song He's WrittenJermaine Dupri says that Usher's "Nice and Slow" is the best song he's ever written.By Cole Blake
- MusicQuestlove Tells Diane Warren That Beyoncé Did A "Solid" By Crediting All Artists On A TrackHe mentioned the "Blurred Lines" lawsuit against Pharrell and Robin Thicke, and suggested that many celebrated white artists haven't given proper credit.By Erika Marie
- Music21 Savage Thinks Young Thug & Future Should Get Writing Credits On EverythingYoung Thug and Future have so many sons in the rap game.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChance The Rapper's "The Big Day" Full Credits Revealed: DaBaby, Nicki Minaj & MoreChance has even got a friend in Randy Newman. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Avengers: Endgame" Credit Scenes Leak OnlineNew footage from the re-release has leaked online.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTyler, The Creator's "IGOR" Credits Revealed: Lil Uzi Vert, Kanye West & MoreTyler, The Creator's latest is a full-fledged musical smorgasbord. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Yachty Wrote All Of City Girls' Banger "Act Up" Except For J.T.'s Final VerseYachty with the bars. By Chantilly Post
- Music2 Chainz' "Rap Or Go To The League" Production CreditsThe sweet lowdown on 2 Chainz' "Rap Or Go To The League." By Devin Ch