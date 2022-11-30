Quentin Miller sounded off on Instagram, Tuesday, regarding his recent collaboration with Nas. Back in September, Miller appeared on the New Rory & MAL podcast, where he spoke about working with the legendary rapper.

At the time, he mentioned previously writing for Nas, Big Sean, G-Eazy, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. The comments have since resurfaced to fuel rumors about Nas using ghostwriters.

“OK, so apparently this whole Quentin-worked-with-Nas conversation is going a little more viral than what I thought ’cause now people are reaching out to me and asking me to clear it up,” he said. “Off the strength, I want to shout out to Hit-Boy for the opportunity that he gave me when he invited me to the studio and allowed me to work with Nas!”

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 20: Rapper Quentin Miller attends TIDAL X: 1020 at Barclays Center on October 20, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

He added: “I pulled up on Hit-Boy, I’m in the room, I bounce some ideas out, there we go. Clear it up. I just bounced some ideas, a couple ideas win. That’s it, that’s all that happened with the Nas shit.”

“I also mentioned other artists that I worked with! From G-Eazy to Jeremih to Ty Dolla $ign — I mentioned other artists!” he further added. “Writers post their work and talk about their work all the time. You know why? It helps with the business of writing. When people know that you were a part of certain things, it makes people more prone to work with you. It’s kind of part of the job.”

Later in the clip, he vented about being called a “ghostwriter,” clarifying that he’s a songwriter.

“Let me say this right now: Quentin Miller is not a ghostwriter,” he said. “I don’t give a fuck if I never work with another artist again, I don’t care, because I hate the fucking business. If you work with Quentin Miller, you worked with Quentin Miller! And you better be OK with saying that you worked with Quentin Miller!”

Check out Quentin Miller’s comments on Instagram below.

[Via]