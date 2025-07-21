Tyler The Creator’s Production Credits For "Don't Tap The Glass" Have Been Revealed

Tyler The Creator Credits New Album DONT TAP THE GLASS Hip Hop News
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 20, 2024. © Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While Tyler The Creator takes over most of his new album "DON'T TAP THE GLASS," a few special names flesh out the background.

Tyler The Creator's new album DON'T TAP THE GLASS is finally here after a few days of teasing and practically a few hours of preparation. After a special show in Los Angeles last night (Sunday, July 20), we now have the full album in our ears: short, sweet, and undeniably funky.

As expected for any project from the Hawthorne native, he takes over 100% of the production on here, per HipHopNMore. But it's in the samples, extra ad-libs, vocals, and featured artists according to Genius where a few names pop out to flesh the background out.

The main individual of note in this regard is Pharrell, who has a few short verses on the opener "Big Poe" plus, as always, a very strong influence on the record. Throughout that track, he samples "Roked" by Israeli musician Shye Ben Tzur, Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood, and the Rajasthan Express.

Speaking of samples, the CHROMAKOPIA artist's new album's opener also sampled "Pass The Courvoisier Part II" by Busta Rhymes featuring Pharrell and Diddy. As far as other vocals, Baby Keem provides some ad-libs on "Don't Tap That Glass / Tweakin'," DAISY WORLD features on "Don't You Worry Baby," and Princess and Killa C appear on "I'll Take Care Of You," which includes a Crime Mob "Knuck If You Buck" sample.

"Big Poe" Tyler The Creator

As you can see, "Big Poe" is probably the most expansive track when it comes to the guests on this Tyler, The Creator album, whether it's through samples or direct features. Every track is causing conversation, though, and fans are still going through all of Don't Tap The Glass' brash details.

Tyler, The Creator himself explained the album further via Twitter. "I thought damn, a natural form of expression and a certain connection they have with music is now a ghost," he wrote. "It made me wonder how much of our human spirit got killed because of the fear of being a meme. All for having a good time. [...] This album was not made for sitting still. Dancing. Driving. Running. Any type of movement recommended to maybe understand the spirit of it. Only at full volume."

