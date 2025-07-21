Tyler The Creator's new album DON'T TAP THE GLASS is finally here after a few days of teasing and practically a few hours of preparation. After a special show in Los Angeles last night (Sunday, July 20), we now have the full album in our ears: short, sweet, and undeniably funky.

As expected for any project from the Hawthorne native, he takes over 100% of the production on here, per HipHopNMore. But it's in the samples, extra ad-libs, vocals, and featured artists according to Genius where a few names pop out to flesh the background out.

The main individual of note in this regard is Pharrell, who has a few short verses on the opener "Big Poe" plus, as always, a very strong influence on the record. Throughout that track, he samples "Roked" by Israeli musician Shye Ben Tzur, Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood, and the Rajasthan Express.

Speaking of samples, the CHROMAKOPIA artist's new album's opener also sampled "Pass The Courvoisier Part II" by Busta Rhymes featuring Pharrell and Diddy. As far as other vocals, Baby Keem provides some ad-libs on "Don't Tap That Glass / Tweakin'," DAISY WORLD features on "Don't You Worry Baby," and Princess and Killa C appear on "I'll Take Care Of You," which includes a Crime Mob "Knuck If You Buck" sample.

"Big Poe" Tyler The Creator

As you can see, "Big Poe" is probably the most expansive track when it comes to the guests on this Tyler, The Creator album, whether it's through samples or direct features. Every track is causing conversation, though, and fans are still going through all of Don't Tap The Glass' brash details.