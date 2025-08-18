DJ Akademiks called out Tyler, the Creator during a recent livestream for claiming to still fly commercial airlines, despite his success in the music industry. Tyler originally made the claim while speaking with Ebro Darden after releasing his new album, DON'T TAP THE GLASS, back in July.

"I thought it was the biggest crock of bullsh*t ever," Ak began. "Now, I wanna show you how rappers pander to the regular consumer. I'm not saying that you should just want to spend your money frivolously on private jets. For a 10-person jet, you're gonna spend about $60,000 to $70,000 per leg... So, Tyler the Creator has an entire team... these guys are entire companies. So, Tyler the Creator was actually booked to do ACL Fest. It's two weekends. You see one weekend here, you see another weekend here. He got paid $4 million each weekend, $8 million. So, you're telling me that you can't afford $100,000 flight when you're flying with 30 people?"

As for Tyler's original comments, he explained that he's still fortunate enough to fly private on occasion, but has no issue flying commercial in first class most of the time.

Tyler The Creator's "DON'T TAP THE GLASS"

Tyler, the Creator dropped DON'T TAP THE GLASS back on July 21. It features collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Madison McFerrin, and Yebba, and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. At the time of its release, Tyler explained that his goal with the project was to make his fans dance.