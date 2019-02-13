pandering
- TVTyler Perry Planning To Reopen Atlanta Studio For ProductionTyler Perry has come up with a seemingly safe way to reopen his studio lot in Atlanta in order to continue shooting his six TV shows.By Lynn S.
- SocietyLil Yachty Says Donald Trump Is Pandering For Black Votes With A$AP Rocky "Crusades"Lil Yachty isn't buying Donald Trump disposition towards Pretty Flacko.By Devin Ch
- SocietyYouTube Rapper Benjiboy Staccs Arrested For Pimping An 18 Year-OldHis raps glorify the pimping subculture.By hnhh
- SocietyCharlamagne Tha God Says Black Twitter Is Doing Fox News' Work"The Breakfast Club" hosts defend Kamala Harris against accusations of pandering.By Zaynab
- SocietyKamala Harris' Tupac & Snoop Dogg Comments Spark Dragging & ClowningThe presidential candidate's weed-smoking playlist makes no sense.By Zaynab