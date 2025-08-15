Tyler The Creator Remembers His Favorite G-Unit Member & Receives An Appreciative Response

Tyler The Creator said his favorite 50 Cent track is “I’ll Whip Ya Head Boy” from the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ Motion Picture Soundtrack.

Tyler The Creator has always moved against the grain, and his latest revelation proves it. While most hip-hop heads crown 50 Cent as the face of G-Unit, Tyler’s pick for the crew’s top lyricist has always been Lloyd Banks.

The confession came after a fan posted a mashup blending Tyler’s “Hot Wind Blows” with Banks’ 2004 single “I’m So Fly.” The edit caught Tyler’s attention, sparking a wave of nostalgia. “Sick. Bought Hunger for More the day it came out. Banks was my fav from G-Unit,” he wrote on social media. 

Banks responded with a simple but telling nod: “Appreciate it.”

Tyler’s choice fits his pattern of showing love to technically sharp artists who never chased the commercial spotlight. It’s the same ethos that’s fueled his own career, where bold creative decisions often outweigh industry trends.

That mindset surfaced again during his recent Apple Music sit-down with Zane Lowe. Speaking on his creative process, Tyler explained he’s not interested in obsessing over perfection for years on end. " Didn’t wanna be precious,” he said. “I didn’t want to spend three years trying to be super innovative. I made an album, I was done.”

Tyler The Creator’s Favorite G-Unite Member

He stressed that overthinking can drain the joy from the art and create unnecessary pressure, especially from fans waiting on new music. “Sometimes, man, that song is good. Just put it out,” he added. Tyler also questioned why artists would sit on strong records until the moment passes.

Still, he admitted his approach could shift at any time. “The beauty is my idea on that might change tomorrow,” he said, acknowledging there may be future projects that demand more obsessive detail. For now, his focus is on maintaining the same excitement he had as a teenager—when making music was about exploration, not strategy.

Whether saluting a lyrical tactician like Lloyd Banks or dropping albums without delay, Tyler’s approach remains rooted in instinct and authenticity. In a culture chasing algorithms and metrics, he’s carving out his own lane—driven less by what’s trending and more by what feels right in the moment.

