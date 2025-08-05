Next up on the chopping block for Lloyd Banks and his freestyle run is G Herbo. On "Gravity" he raps over "Went Legit."

The truth may hurt for some, but Lloyd doesn't really care about feelings on this track. You have to respect it, especially with it coming from someone as seasoned as he is. That experience hold weight and its one of the reasons why fans are eating this latest release up.

In the beginning he may fool you with bars like, "These freestyles like an extra kilo." But this time, he's just dishing out the cold realities of life. "But I'm unapologetic for those that ain't want it bad as me / Human nature will show the signs, watch the movements, watch their eyes / People will always crowd around, when everything is Häagen-Dazs."

