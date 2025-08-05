Unfortunately, if Lloyd Banks likes your beat, he's more than likely going to make it his. This week G Herbo may have just lost his "Went Legit" instrumental to the G-Unit alum. The prolific rapper uses it on "Gravity," his newest freestyle he bodied Playboi Carti's "EVIL J0RDAN" via "Courtside" in July.
In the beginning he may fool you with bars like, "These freestyles like an extra kilo." But this time, he's just dishing out the cold realities of life. "But I'm unapologetic for those that ain't want it bad as me / Human nature will show the signs, watch the movements, watch their eyes / People will always crowd around, when everything is Häagen-Dazs."
The truth may hurt for some, but Lloyd doesn't really care about feelings on this track. You have to respect it, especially with it coming from someone as seasoned as he is. That experience hold weight and its one of the reasons why fans are eating this latest release up.
"Friendly reminder Banks has been punching like this for over 25 years…," one YouTube commenter writes. "Oh he's in a DIFFERENT BAG! He's in his VINDICATION BAG! It's about to be BANKS SEASON," adds another.
It's honestly hard to choose which one of these tracks in this format is our favorite right now. He's given us so much variety in terms of beat selection and themes. Like Häagen-Dazs, he's got a flavor for everyone. Check out "Gravity Freestyle" below.
Lloyd Banks "Gravity Freestyle"
Quotable Lyrics:
Uh, legend in my B-roll, B-A-N-K-S pasito
Plenty out here cooking, but they don't got the recipe though
Ain't no time to reload
The streets worse than the best casino
And they love the free load
Do damn near anything for C-notes