Lloyd Banks Makes G Herbo's "Went Legit" His On "Gravity Freestyle"

BY Zachary Horvath 217 Views
Next up on the chopping block for Lloyd Banks and his freestyle run is G Herbo. On "Gravity" he raps over "Went Legit."

Unfortunately, if Lloyd Banks likes your beat, he's more than likely going to make it his. This week G Herbo may have just lost his "Went Legit" instrumental to the G-Unit alum. The prolific rapper uses it on "Gravity," his newest freestyle he bodied Playboi Carti's "EVIL J0RDAN" via "Courtside" in July.

In the beginning he may fool you with bars like, "These freestyles like an extra kilo." But this time, he's just dishing out the cold realities of life. "But I'm unapologetic for those that ain't want it bad as me / Human nature will show the signs, watch the movements, watch their eyes / People will always crowd around, when everything is Häagen-Dazs."

The truth may hurt for some, but Lloyd doesn't really care about feelings on this track. You have to respect it, especially with it coming from someone as seasoned as he is. That experience hold weight and its one of the reasons why fans are eating this latest release up.

"Friendly reminder Banks has been punching like this for over 25 years…," one YouTube commenter writes. "Oh he's in a DIFFERENT BAG! He's in his VINDICATION BAG! It's about to be BANKS SEASON," adds another.

It's honestly hard to choose which one of these tracks in this format is our favorite right now. He's given us so much variety in terms of beat selection and themes. Like Häagen-Dazs, he's got a flavor for everyone. Check out "Gravity Freestyle" below.

Lloyd Banks "Gravity Freestyle"

Quotable Lyrics:

Uh, legend in my B-roll, B-A-N-K-S pasito
Plenty out here cooking, but they don't got the recipe though
Ain't no time to reload
The streets worse than the best casino
And they love the free load
Do damn near anything for C-notes

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
