Lloyd Banks Keeps His Strong Run Of Freestyles Going With "Breaking Day"

BY Zachary Horvath
lloyd-banks lloyd-banks
Lloyd Banks has been relentless with the freestyles lately and this week, he's adding to his 2025 collection with "Breaking Day."

Lloyd Banks, one of the true veteran lyricists still going strong, is continuing to remind doubters of his abilities with "Breaking Day Freestyle." It's the New York native's fourth freestyle in the last three weeks, all of which have been dropped on his YouTube page exclusively.

He lives up to his Punchline King nickname on this track dropping one liners like, "Got it off the musclе, they want me taking relaxers (Uh)." The former G-Unit star flows over a menacing and eerie boom bap beat that feels nostalgic but also fresh at the same time. At this point, we need a compilation project of all of his off-the-dome raps.

Fans are championing this one in the YouTube comments, too. "Banks last three uploads are some of his best in a couple years, which is saying a lot," one user says. "I see banks, I click period. Best rapper alive hands down!" another adds.

Hopefully, Banks is reading the comments because they are just as hungry as we are for more of these strong displays.

This streak got off to a hot start with his freestyle over Clipse's "Ace Trumpets" last month. After that, "Undisputed" and "Strength In Numbers" followed. Check out "Breaking Day" with the link below.

Read More: Kanye, Kendrick, & Kevin Gates: God, Grit, And The Gospel Of Rap

Lloyd Banks "Breaking Day Freestyle"

Quotable Lyrics:

N****s more asleep, comes to me, they been in a coma (Right)
Cookies out the bake, mix the white with the lemon soda (Right)
Living pure, midnight Dior, vanilla Rover (Right)
I'm here to go to war with the n****s, two buildings over
Classics out the Rover, spin back when it gets colder
With this lineup, I'ma win it all twice, like Villanova (Uh)

Read More: Clipse Album Rollout: A Masterclass In Execution And Legacy

