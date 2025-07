Lloyd Banks has been relentless with the freestyles lately and this week, he's adding to his 2025 collection with "Breaking Day."

N****s more asleep, comes to me, they been in a coma (Right) Cookies out the bake, mix the white with the lemon soda (Right) Living pure, midnight Dior, vanilla Rover (Right) I'm here to go to war with the n****s, two buildings over Classics out the Rover, spin back when it gets colder With this lineup, I'ma win it all twice, like Villanova (Uh)

He lives up to his Punchline King nickname on this track dropping one liners like, "Got it off the musclе, they want me taking relaxers (Uh)." The former G-Unit star flows over a menacing and eerie boom bap beat that feels nostalgic but also fresh at the same time. At this point, we need a compilation project of all of his off-the-dome raps.

