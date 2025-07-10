Lloyd Banks Shows Off "Strength In Numbers" On New Freestyle

Lloyd Banks has been getting back into his freestyle bag as of late, as he recently dropped a freestyle over the "Ace Trumpets" beat from the upcoming Clipse album, Let God Sort Em Out. Most recently, he doubled down on his love for his peers with the new "Strength In Numbers" freestyle, which rides Benny The Butcher's Tana Talk 3 beat from 2018, "Rubber Bands & Weight."
As expected, the Queens spitter crafts some very impressive rhyme schemes and one-liners on this cut, all delivered with a husky and raspy vocal tone. Of course, the vibe is quite luxurious, grimy, boisterous, and confident all throughout, whether Lloyd Banks is rapping about his decades in the game or street betrayals. It's one of the most no-frills lyrical performances you'll hear this week, albeit just one more display from such a lauded MC.
Instrumentally, this beat from The Alchemist loses no luster when Lloyd Banks is rapping over it. Dark guitar lines loop over hard-knocking boom-bap percussion, and some atmospheric and ghostly vocals make their way through the mix on occasion. Some minimal horn breaks and other eerie synth pads fill the background out, and it's great to hear this production retain its timeless quality.
We'll see what other hot instrumental Lloyd Banks decides to murk next, as it seems like he's on quite the roll these days. These new freestyles follow similarly impressive verses on his new mixtape A.O.N. 3: DESPITE MY MISTAKES, which also celebrated the G-Unit affiliate's 43rd birthday a couple of months ago.
Lloyd Banks – "Strength In Numbers Freestyle"
Quotable Lyrics
Well, let me slow it down, so all of you can catch it,
You want the work to step to, huh? Well, all the jewels are separate,
These angles won't bend me out of s**t, I'm always cool collected,
Got no business talking unless I can broaden new perspectives