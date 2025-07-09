It's already been an undoubtedly difficult month for Mello Buckzz. Unfortunately for the Chicago rapper, she now has yet another obstacle to overcome. According to to No Jumper, her father Melvin Doyle was arraigned on federal firearm charges earlier this week. Reportedly, officials allege that he illegally sold 13 guns to confidential informants working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) since May.

The complaint says that Doyle is prohibited from possessing firearms due to his prior felony convictions. In 1998, he was convicted of attempted murder. He was convicted of the manufacture and delivery of controlled substances in 2003. In 2006, he was convicted of the manufacture and delivery of heroin. He's now been federally charged for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm.

News of Doyle's arrest arrives just days after a mass shooting took place outside Artis Restaurant and Lounge in River North, where Mello Buckzz was hosting an album release party. A law enforcement source told CWB Chicago that no evidence has been found connecting Doyle's gun sales to the deadly shooting.

Mello Buckzz Shooting

Four people were killed as a result of the drive-by and 14 others were injured. One of the four individuals killed was Mello Buckzz's boyfriend, Devonte Williamson. She took to her Instagram Story after the shooting to share a heartbreaking message with her followers about his passing.

"We was having so much fun in our private little life," she wrote at the time. "Couldnt leave each other alone glued to my hip everyday its not a night we aint spend together 😢 I'm so f**king angry u was woke i held yo hand until i couldnt u talked to me clearly ion get it boo im f**ked up."

Mello Buckzz went on to confirm that her best friend was also tragically killed in the shooting.