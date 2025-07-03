600 Breezy posted a fiery message for those responsible for the mass shooting at Mello Buckzz's mixtape release party at the Artis Lounge in Chicago on Wednesday night. Taking to his Instagram Story on Thursday, Breezy vehemently scolded the unknown shooters.

"Y'all shot all them girls, n****s b*tches fr," he wrote over a black screen. "GET OUT THE CAR AND GET UP YO TARGET. Innocent women and kids ain't no points you f*ckin flats. But you n****s ain't have no structure or big homies so y'all born goofies with no guidance and gone die the same goofy you been yo whole life."

Four people were killed and 14 others were wounded when an SUV opened fire into a crowd of people leaving the event. At least four of the injured are in critical to serious condition at local hospitals. Police have yet to make any arrests in the attack, but are looking for three shooters, according to CBS News Chicago.

Mello Buckzz Shooting

One of the victims was Mello Buckzz's boyfriend. Taking to her Instagram Story the following day, the rapper shared several pictures and videos of them together, as caught by No Jumper. "We was having so much fun in our private little life," she captioned one video of the two of them. "Couldnt leave each other alone glued to my hip everyday its not a night we aint spend together. Im so f*cking angry u was woke i held yo hand until i couldnt u talked to me clearly ion get it boo im f*cked up."