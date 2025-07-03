600 Breezy Goes Off On Shooters In Attack At Mello Buckzz Concert

BY Cole Blake 523 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
600 Breezy
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Sky Days and 600 Breezy attend the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
Four people were killed and 14 more were wounded during a mass shooting at Mello Buckzz's show in Chicago on Wednesday.

600 Breezy posted a fiery message for those responsible for the mass shooting at Mello Buckzz's mixtape release party at the Artis Lounge in Chicago on Wednesday night. Taking to his Instagram Story on Thursday, Breezy vehemently scolded the unknown shooters.

"Y'all shot all them girls, n****s b*tches fr," he wrote over a black screen. "GET OUT THE CAR AND GET UP YO TARGET. Innocent women and kids ain't no points you f*ckin flats. But you n****s ain't have no structure or big homies so y'all born goofies with no guidance and gone die the same goofy you been yo whole life."

Four people were killed and 14 others were wounded when an SUV opened fire into a crowd of people leaving the event. At least four of the injured are in critical to serious condition at local hospitals. Police have yet to make any arrests in the attack, but are looking for three shooters, according to CBS News Chicago

Read More: 4 Dead, 14 Injured In Mass Shooting At Mello Buckzz Concert

Mello Buckzz Shooting

One of the victims was Mello Buckzz's boyfriend. Taking to her Instagram Story the following day, the rapper shared several pictures and videos of them together, as caught by No Jumper. "We was having so much fun in our private little life," she captioned one video of the two of them. "Couldnt leave each other alone glued to my hip everyday its not a night we aint spend together. Im so f*cking angry u was woke i held yo hand until i couldnt u talked to me clearly ion get it boo im f*cked up."

In another message, she wrote: "Prayers up for all my sisters god please wrap yo arms around every last one of them," she wrote. "We need u i need u ngl im f*cked up. feel like everything just weighing down on me. Feel like everything just weighing down on me… All I can do is talk to god and pray."

Read More: Latto, Flo Milli, Monaleo, Maiya The Don, And Mello Buckzz Shine In XXL All-Women Cypher

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 Music Mello Buckzz's Boyfriend Shot-&-Killed During Her Mixtape Release Party 1364
chief-keef-rapper-summer-smash-2024-3 Music Chief Keef & G Herbo Affiliate Reportedly Shot At Mello Buckzz Show 1.8K
2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 Music 4 Dead, 14 Injured In Mass Shooting At Mello Buckzz Concert 2.0K
2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 Life Amari Blaze Says Mello Buckzz Stabbed Her At Halloween Party: "I Hope It Was Worth It" 2.6K