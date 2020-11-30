600 breezy
- BeefNBA Youngboy's BM Goes In On 600 Breezy For Supporting India Royale600 Breezy co-signed India Royale's comments about NBA Youngboy before YB's BM came to his defense. By Aron A.
- CrimeQuavo Will Be Labeled A Snitch If He Cooperates In Takeoff Murder Trial, 600 Breezy Says600 Breezy says Quavo will have "the snitch jacket on him" if he testifies in Takeoff's murder trial. By Aron A.
- Music600 Breezy Sides With Boosie Amid T.I. Beef: "If They're Friends, He Did the Right Thing"Breezy said that Boosie was right to call out a friend for doing something wrong, though he has his own history with T.I.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture600 Breezy Claims Juice WRLD's GF Ally Gave Rapper's Clothes, Jewelry To New BFLast month, Ally Lotti and her boyfriend Carter Jamison were arrested on suspicion of theft and drug charges.By Erika Marie
- Music600 Breezy Went On A "Drug Binge" To Cope With GF's SuicideBreezy said he's still in pain and suffers health problem from the "pints" of Lean he was drinking to cope with the loss.By Erika Marie
- MusicXXXTENTACION Trial: Judge Ethers Defense Attorney Trying To Involve 600Breezy To Link Case To DrakeThe case's judge said that the defense is trying too hard to get more celebrities involved for the sake of case visibility and headlines.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Gram600 Breezy Called Out By Late GF's Cousin: "They Weren't Even Together!"She claims that the family has asked him to take down his posts, but he refused. She also called the rapper's final text from Raven "bullsh*t."By Erika Marie
- Music600 Breezy Shares Last Text He Received From His Late Girlfriend600 Breezy has posted the final text message he got from his girlfriend who passed away unexpectedly earlier this week.By Cole Blake
- GramQueen Key Slams 600Breezy For "Clout Chasing" After GF's SuicideQueen Key called out her children's father for his emotional post regarding his late girlfriend's death. By hnhh
- Gram600 Breezy Mourns The Death Of His GF, NBA YoungBoy Fans Troll Her IGThe broken-hearted rapper has been receiving kind words from his peers, but YoungBoy fans have been particularly cruel.By Erika Marie
- Music600 Breezy Suggests God Let King Von Die To Save Him From O-Block RICO CaseHe believes "God called him home" because Von didn't deserve to spend his life in prison.By Erika Marie
- Gram600 Breezy Alleges King Von Told Him NBA YoungBoy Threatened "To Shoot Up The Crib"He claims that Von told him YoungBoy was upset about Breezy being with a woman he was seeing. After going viral, he clarified his remarks.By Erika Marie
- CrimeChief Keef Associate 600BossMoo Dead In Murder-Suicide: Report600BossMoo reportedly shot and killed a woman before turning the gun on himself.By Alexander Cole
- Pop Culture6ix9ine Gets Into Heated Exchanges With Lil Reese & 600 Breezy On IG LiveThings got heated when 6ix9ine went at it with Lil Reese and 600 Breezy on Instagram, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- MusicQuando Rondo Remains Armed & Defiant: "I Ain't Got No Shows"With allegations of canceled shows being steadily leveled at Quando Rondo, the young rapper opted to stand defiant and armed in a video update. By Mitch Findlay