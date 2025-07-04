Rising Chicago femcee Mello Buckzz just experienced an unthinkable tragedy yesterday. At just 24 years of age, she suffered the loss of a partner. It happened during the release party for her debut mixtape which is out now called Hollyhood.
As fans were leaving her performance at the Artis Lounge in Chicago, a SUV pulled up and unloaded bullets at the crowd. One of the four who killed was Mello Buckzz's boyfriend. 14 others were injured and four of them are critical condition at local hospitals. The victims range from 21-32 years old.
Buckzz posted a heartbreaking series of pictures of her and now deceased boo to her Instagram Story. "We was having so much fun in our private little life," she captioned a clip of the two of them. "Couldnt leave each other alone glued to my hip everyday its not a night we aint spend together. Im so f*cking angry u was woke i held yo hand until i couldnt u talked to me clearly ion get it boo im f*cked up."
She addressed the rest of horrifying event in a separate post. "Prayers up for all my sisters god please wrap yo arms around every last one of them. We need u i need u ngl im f*cked up. feel like everything just weighing down on me. Feel like everything just weighing down on me… All I can do is talk to god and pray."
At the time of writing the gunmen remain on the loose as of Thursday.
So, just to see that Buckzz decided to drop this eight-song tape is nothing short of extraordinary. Please support the record during this gut-wrenching period. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected.
Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2025 So Far
Mello Buckzz Hollyhood
Hollyhood Tracklist:
- Back Up On My Sh*t (feat. STAR BANDZ)
- hmm..BD with G Herbo
- Move Pt. 2 with Monaleo
- No Chaser
- Out the Roof with Chuckyy
- Super P
- Feel Me
- Uh Oh