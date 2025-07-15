Mello Buckzz has shared a heartfelt statement on Instagram reflecting on the shooting at her mixtape listening party in Chicago, earlier this month. During the attack, four people were killed and another 15 were injured. Her boyfriend was among the deceased.

"Last week. I hosted a listening party in downtown Chicago for a project I've been working on for three years, my first body of work built on real blood, sweat, and tears. What was supposed to be a joyful and peaceful night ended in heartbreak," she began. "As the party was wrapping up, a mass shooting occurred , where 4 lives were taken from us, 15 others injured with the majority being women, who came out to show love and support. These weren't strangers. These were people I love. These were friends. family, creatives, significant others, and people who've been with me through this entire journey. What happened was senseless. And there's no reason a group of innocent people, mostly women, should have ever been targeted in that way."

Mello Buckzz Shooting

Mello Buckzz continued: "And while we can't say for certain what was in someone's mind or what anyone's intentions were, I do know this… I carry a heavy heart knowing so many lives were affected. My heart aches for the lives lost, for those who are healing from physical and emotional wounds, and for the spaces and spirits that may never be the same again. This moment is something that changed a number of us incredibly. I will continue to honor those we lost, stand by those who are healing, and do everything I can to keep their memory alive. Please continue to pray for the families and our community as we try to make sense of everything."

Mello Buckzz hosted the concert in celebration of the release of her new mixtape, Hollyhood. After the show, an SUV opened fire into a crowd of people leaving the event. A police investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, but so far, there have been no arrests.