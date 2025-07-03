4 Dead, 14 Injured In Mass Shooting At Mello Buckzz Concert

2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Mello Buckzz performs with Latto at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
Mello Buckzz was hosting a release party for her new project, "Hollyhood," when an SUV opened fire outside the venue.

Mello Buckzz's concert at the Artis Lounge in Chicago was the scene of a mass shooting on Wednesday night. Four people were killed and 14 others were wounded when an SUV drove past the nightclub and opened fire as fans departed the album release party. At least four of the injured are in critical to serious condition at local hospitals. The victims' ages range from 21 to 32 years old.

On Thursday morning, Mello Buckzz put out a statement on her Instagram Story. "Prayers up for all my sisters god please wrap yo arms around every last one of them," she wrote. "We need u i need u ngl im f*cked up. feel like everything just weighing down on me. Feel like everything just weighing down on me… All I can do is talk to god and pray."

Pastor Donovan Price described the scene to CBS News Chicago. "The worst, the worst I've seen. People wanting to find their other people, find who was alive, finding who was you know where their phones were because they dropped them in the chaos, so they couldn't even call, or couldn't even find their car keys," he said. "It's, it's something that you wouldn't expect to find in the city, we have a lot of shootings, but nothing, nothing like this."

Chicago Mass Shooting
Mello Buckzz IG
Image via Instagram @mellobuckzz

Police have yet to make any arrests in the shooting as of Thursday morning. They're looking for three shooters. The venue for the Artis Lounge was previously the home of Hush nightclub, where another mass shooting occurred in 2022. In that attack, one person was killed and three others were wounded. Police shut down the nightclub afterward.

Mello Buckzz hosted the concert in celebration of the release of her new mixtape, Hollyhood. The project features collaborations with STAR BANDZ, G Herbo, Monaleo, and Chuckyy across its eight tracks.

