NBA YoungBoy fans are going to eat very very soon as the Louisiana product is about to drop his next album. Make America Slime Again is slated to release on Friday, July 4, which is about 30 hours from the time of this article. It will be his first true record since December's I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders.

In NBA YoungBoy's catalog, that's equivalent to about five years. Of course, he did put out his More Leaks tape earlier this year. However, that's more of a compilation than anything else. So, this is going to be a big moment for a lot of people this Independence Day.

Speaking of which, the prolific talent is showing his love of the USA on the official album cover. He just shared it a couple of hours ago to his social media accounts, as caught by Kurrco. Some are labeling this as the best covert art of the year or calling it YB's best of his career.

It's bright and colorful as it features him standing in front of the U.S. flag while wearing a crocheted, bright green ski mask. It's a solid cover and continues the iconic trend of rappers utilizing the country's flag.

NBA YoungBoy 2025 Tour

Of course, we think of Stankonia by Outkast, A$AP Rocky with both LIVE.LOVE.A$AP and LONG.LIVE.A$AP, and even Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape as a few examples.

But as for this album, we aren't really sure what to expect. We do have a couple of recent singles from YB such as "Finest," "Top Tingz," "Shot Callin," and "Where I Been." But these have not been confirmed to be on the album yet.