NBA YoungBoy Puts His Pride For The USA On Full Display For Official Cover Of "Make America Slime Again"

BY Zachary Horvath 704 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest
NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy is the latest rapper to put their own spin on the American flag album cover art and it's got fans hype.

NBA YoungBoy fans are going to eat very very soon as the Louisiana product is about to drop his next album. Make America Slime Again is slated to release on Friday, July 4, which is about 30 hours from the time of this article. It will be his first true record since December's I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders.

In NBA YoungBoy's catalog, that's equivalent to about five years. Of course, he did put out his More Leaks tape earlier this year. However, that's more of a compilation than anything else. So, this is going to be a big moment for a lot of people this Independence Day.

Speaking of which, the prolific talent is showing his love of the USA on the official album cover. He just shared it a couple of hours ago to his social media accounts, as caught by Kurrco. Some are labeling this as the best covert art of the year or calling it YB's best of his career.

It's bright and colorful as it features him standing in front of the U.S. flag while wearing a crocheted, bright green ski mask. It's a solid cover and continues the iconic trend of rappers utilizing the country's flag.

Read More: “106 & Park” Turns 25: The Moments That Made It Legendary

NBA YoungBoy 2025 Tour

Of course, we think of Stankonia by Outkast, A$AP Rocky with both LIVE.LOVE.A$AP and LONG.LIVE.A$AP, and even Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape as a few examples.

But as for this album, we aren't really sure what to expect. We do have a couple of recent singles from YB such as "Finest," "Top Tingz," "Shot Callin," and "Where I Been." But these have not been confirmed to be on the album yet.

While this is the case, it does build anticipation and intrigue. Thankfully, we don't have to wait too much longer for the record. What we will have to be patient on though is the tour that's accompanying it. The 25-year-old will be hitting the road on September 1 and concluding things on November 12, which is actually the newer end date.

Read More: ASAP Rocky & Travis Scott Beef: A Brief Timeline Of Tension, Clashes & Confusion

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
2017 Lil Weezyana Fest Music NBA YoungBoy Announces He's Dropping An Album On July 4th 3.2K
Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sneakers Would You Pay $25K For Zion Williamson's Game-Worn Nike Shoes? 948
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.5K
Bob Levey/Getty Images Music Tekashi 6ix9ine Is "Surprised I Didn't Die Yet" 55.6K