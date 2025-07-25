NBA YoungBoy voiced his support for Donald Trump as controversy continues to surround the president in his second term. On his new song, "XXX,' he raps: "Whatever Trump doin', b*tch it's good for the youngins (All Hail Trump)." Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the lyrics.

"He don't got Internet y'all," one fan wrote. Another declared: "That’s it, I will no longer be listening to any YB music." Other fans came to his defense. "Trump pardoned him why wouldn't he say this also this song is pretty against the grain in itself," one user argued. One more added: "Let’s give YB a pass, I think he had to do this bc of the pardon…? Maybe that’s why it sounds so bad bc he doesn’t want us to listen? This my theory and ima stick with it bc ain’t no way."

Many supporters of Donald Trump have begun criticizing him in recent weeks after the Wall Street Journal published a report revealing that Attorney General Pam Bondi allegedly told him that his name was mentioned in infamous documents related to the case of Jeffrey Epstein earlier this year.

NBA YoungBoy New Album

YoungBoy dropped "XXX" on his new album, Make America Slime America, which released on Friday. It serves as a follow-up to I Just Got a Lot on My Shoulders in 2024. The cover art depicts him standing in front of the flag of the United States with a green balaclava. The project features collaborations with Playboi Carti and Mellow Rackz. It marks his first full-length release since getting a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.