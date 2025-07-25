NBA YoungBoy Shocks Fans By Defending Donald Trump On New Song, "XXX"

Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest
NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy's new praise comes after receiving a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, earlier this year.

NBA YoungBoy voiced his support for Donald Trump as controversy continues to surround the president in his second term. On his new song, "XXX,' he raps: "Whatever Trump doin', b*tch it's good for the youngins (All Hail Trump)." Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to the lyrics.

"He don't got Internet y'all," one fan wrote. Another declared: "That’s it, I will no longer be listening to any YB music." Other fans came to his defense. "Trump pardoned him why wouldn't he say this also this song is pretty against the grain in itself," one user argued. One more added: "Let’s give YB a pass, I think he had to do this bc of the pardon…? Maybe that’s why it sounds so bad bc he doesn’t want us to listen? This my theory and ima stick with it bc ain’t no way."

Many supporters of Donald Trump have begun criticizing him in recent weeks after the Wall Street Journal published a report revealing that Attorney General Pam Bondi allegedly told him that his name was mentioned in infamous documents related to the case of Jeffrey Epstein earlier this year.

Read More: NBA Youngboy Celebrates His Newfound Freedom With Anticipated Album, "Make America Slime Again"

NBA YoungBoy New Album

YoungBoy dropped "XXX" on his new album, Make America Slime America, which released on Friday. It serves as a follow-up to I Just Got a Lot on My Shoulders in 2024. The cover art depicts him standing in front of the flag of the United States with a green balaclava. The project features collaborations with Playboi Carti and Mellow Rackz. It marks his first full-length release since getting a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

He will be promoting the project with the 2025 MASA Tour (Make America Slime Again) later this year. The run of shows kicks off in Dallas, Texas on September 2 at American Airlines Center. From there, he'll hit Houston, Los Angeles, Oakland, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, Brooklyn, Boston, Philly, Detroit, Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, and more. The tour will wrap up in Seattle, Washington at the Climate Pledge Arena on November 12.

Read More: New Billboards For NBA YoungBoy's Upcoming Album Pop Up In NYC

