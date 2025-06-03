Utah State Representative Says State Should Still Pursue NBA YoungBoy Despite Trump Pardon

BY Zachary Horvath 476 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest
NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy had all of his most recent federal charges pardoned by Donald Trump at the end of May after his release in March.

NBA YoungBoy fans have been able to rejoice thanks to Donald Trump pardoning the rapper last month. The POTUS wiped away the Louisiana native's five-year probation that stemmed from some serious charges. They included ones from Utah with those being identity theft and forgery. Moreover, YB was facing federal gun charges.

Not too long after this bombshell report, the hitmaker wrote a lengthy statement, showing love to Donald Trump for this move. "I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building - as a man, as a father, and as an artist," he began.

"This moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I've worked hard for and I am fully prepared to step into this. Big thanks to the Pardon Czar, Ms. Alice Marie Johnson, for fighting for second chances for so many people, and to my lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, for being in my corner and all your hard work to make this possible. And thank you to everyone who believed in me."

However, this decision and Trump's criticisms of the "politicized and weaponized justice system" did not go over well with Utah officials. D. Chad Jensen (Cache County Sheriff) and Taylor Sorensen (Cache County Attorney) issued a fiery statement in response.

Read More: Bill Maher Suggests Cassie's Responsible If Diddy Is Acquitted

NBA YoungBoy Tour 2025

"We are extremely proud of the work our investigator and prosecutors did on this case, as well as grateful for all the help we received from other local and federal agencies. Mr. Gaulden [YB] pled guilty to the charges in this investigation, and we feel strongly the Justice System in Cache County is far from a 'weaponized system of justice.'"

Another Utah rep feels similarly, if not even more so, though. In a post-and-delete by Trevor Lee, a member of Utah House District 16, says the state should still be going after NBA YoungBoy. "As a state we should still go after him," he said in a tweet caught by No Jumper.

Despite their frustrations, no one has made any moves on the rapper. It will be interesting to see if anything can or will unfold.

In the meantime, YB is getting ready for his big comeback tour, Make America Slime Again. it's going to kick off on September 1 in Dallas. It will now wrap up on November 12 in Seattle thanks to him adding 13 more dates to the trek.

Read More: Wack 100 Claims Tory Lanez Stabbing Was Result Of "Flirting"

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Utah Reacts Donald Trump NBA YoungBoy Pardon Hip Hop News Politics Utah Law Enforcement Reacts To Donald Trump's NBA YoungBoy Pardon 1448
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Politics NBA YoungBoy Writes An Emotional Thank You To President Donald Trump 1381
2017 Lil Weezyana Fest Music NBA YoungBoy Has Alleged Footage Of Him Surface Following Transfer To Federal Alabama Prison 15.7K
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet Politics Larry Hoover Jr. Reaches Out To Kanye West Following His Father's Presidential Commutation 2.1K