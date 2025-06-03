NBA YoungBoy fans have been able to rejoice thanks to Donald Trump pardoning the rapper last month. The POTUS wiped away the Louisiana native's five-year probation that stemmed from some serious charges. They included ones from Utah with those being identity theft and forgery. Moreover, YB was facing federal gun charges.

Not too long after this bombshell report, the hitmaker wrote a lengthy statement, showing love to Donald Trump for this move. "I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building - as a man, as a father, and as an artist," he began.

"This moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I've worked hard for and I am fully prepared to step into this. Big thanks to the Pardon Czar, Ms. Alice Marie Johnson, for fighting for second chances for so many people, and to my lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, for being in my corner and all your hard work to make this possible. And thank you to everyone who believed in me."

However, this decision and Trump's criticisms of the "politicized and weaponized justice system" did not go over well with Utah officials. D. Chad Jensen (Cache County Sheriff) and Taylor Sorensen (Cache County Attorney) issued a fiery statement in response.

"We are extremely proud of the work our investigator and prosecutors did on this case, as well as grateful for all the help we received from other local and federal agencies. Mr. Gaulden [YB] pled guilty to the charges in this investigation, and we feel strongly the Justice System in Cache County is far from a 'weaponized system of justice.'"

Another Utah rep feels similarly, if not even more so, though. In a post-and-delete by Trevor Lee, a member of Utah House District 16, says the state should still be going after NBA YoungBoy. "As a state we should still go after him," he said in a tweet caught by No Jumper.

Despite their frustrations, no one has made any moves on the rapper. It will be interesting to see if anything can or will unfold.