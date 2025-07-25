NBA YoungBoy already has a big family. However, it's going to be expanding very soon thanks to some exciting lyrics on his new album, Make America Slime Again. As caught by TMZ Hip Hop, the Louisiana rapper reveals that he and his wife, Jazlyn, are expecting their third child together.

The lyrics are on the song "If You Need Me" and about halfway into the first verse. He raps, "When I f*ck, she want me to pull her hair / Me and Jaz on our third kid, me and you just ran another lap." With this being known now, NBA YoungBoy will now be a father of 13 (!).

For context, Nick Cannon has 12, so the hitmaker is in uncharted territory.

It seems like part of his willingness to grow his nucleus is thanks to President Donald Trump. YB has unsurprisingly received some backlash for the shout-out. He does so on the song "XXX."

He says, "Mama, I say my president, no Biden / The lean got me, I'm in autopilot / The police watchin', but they ain't gon' stop me / Make America Slimy Again / Whatever Trump doin', b*tch, it's good for the youngins."

Of course, this co-sign for the politician comes on the heels of his pardon from his recent federal charges stemming from fraud.

NBA YoungBoy Make America Slime Again

YB was already out of prison for a couple of months, but had the criminal history wiped clean. He penned a thank you back moments after. "I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building - as a man, as a father, and as an artist. This moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I've worked hard for, and I am fully prepared to step into this."

He continued, "Big thanks to the Pardon Czar, Ms. Alice Marie Johnson, for fighting for second chances for so many people, and to my lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, for being in my corner and all your hard work to make this possible. And thank you to everyone who believed in me."

YB's album has been out for about 17 hours at this point. The 30-song project features Playboi Carti and Kodak Black's ex, Mellow Rackz.