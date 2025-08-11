NBA YoungBoy just left off "Make America Slime Again" at the end of July to solid commercial success and another top 10 debut.

But on top of this emotional whirlwind and a 1 6th top 10 debut on the Hot 200, YB is not done yet. As caught by Kurrco, the "Fire Your Manager" MC and the one and only DJ Khaled have announced a joint mixtape. Titled DESHAWN after YB's middle name spelled DeSean, it's going to consist of just 13 tracks, something that's pretty foreign for either artist.

The POTUS did pardon YB's most recent federal charges, which the rapper was extremely grateful for. He released a statement showing great gratitude towards Donald Trump. "I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building - as a man, as a father, and as an artist. This moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I've worked hard for and I am fully prepared to step into this," he said in part.

