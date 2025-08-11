NBA YoungBoy & DJ Khaled Announce Surprise Joint Mixtape "DESHAWN" Dropping This Week

nba youngboy
NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images) MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - APRIL 19: DJ Khaled at the Global Champions Arabians Tour Miami Beach Presented by Qatar Airways on April 19, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy just left off "Make America Slime Again" at the end of July to solid commercial success and another top 10 debut.

NBA YoungBoy has long been one of hip-hop's most prolific artists since the midway point of the 2010s decade. For example, in 2018, the Louisiana hitmaker put out six albums/projects in between April and December. In 2022, he outdid himself, dropping seven.

Overall, he's got the same amount of hustle and motivation he had when he first burst onto the scene as a rowdy teenager. In 2025, YB is showing that work ethic despite a prison stint stemming from fraud charges. The 25-year-old fed his fans immediately after getting out, unloading a 20-track compilation called More Leaks.

Of course, that would be followed by Make America Slime Again, his latest commercial release. The highly anticipated comeback album contained a whopping 30 songs with features from Playboi Carti and Mellow Rackz. Some of the reactions to it have been a little mixed, especially considering the pro-Trump bars.

The POTUS did pardon YB's most recent federal charges, which the rapper was extremely grateful for. He released a statement showing great gratitude towards Donald Trump. "I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building - as a man, as a father, and as an artist. This moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I've worked hard for and I am fully prepared to step into this," he said in part.

NBA YoungBoy Make America Slime Again

But on top of this emotional whirlwind and a 16th top 10 debut on the Hot 200, YB is not done yet. As caught by Kurrco, the "Fire Your Manager" MC and the one and only DJ Khaled have announced a joint mixtape. Titled DESHAWN after YB's middle name spelled DeSean, it's going to consist of just 13 tracks, something that's pretty foreign for either artist.

Hopefully, this formula will lead to a consistent tape with little to no filler. Fellow Louisiana native Kevin Gates is the lone feature, and fans won't have to wait really at all for this. As revealed by Khaled on his Instagram, DESHAWN is coming this Tuesday.

He's got a lot of confidence in it as well writing, "NEW MIXTAPE ALERT 🚨 #DESHAWN
THIS TUESDAY! @nba_youngboy hosted by DJ KHALED! This a mixtape…but to me it sound like a album! Bless up!"

DESHAWN Tracklist:

  1. AI Marley
  2. Free Vea
  3. By The Gate
  4. Trap Out (feat. Kevin Gates)
  5. Ms. Gaulden
  6. My'Ya
  7. Pants Down
  8. Blazers
  9. Lord Forgive Me
  10. La Vida Loca
  11. Hustler
  12. Raq Sh*t
  13. This Month Confessions

