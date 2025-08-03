NBA YoungBoy's "MASA" First Week Sales Are Officially In

NBA Youngboy is going on an expansive tour later this fall, and fans will get to hear his new album MASA live for the first time. It's also one of his first tours in a very long time, so there's a lot to celebrate and anticipate here. Commercially, the new LP also supports that theory.

Billboard just revealed their top ten albums on their 200 chart this week, led by yet another week on top for Morgan Wallen's I'm The Problem. But in YB's case, the recently released Make America Slime Again debuted at number six on the chart with 49K album-equivalent units sold in its first week. Practically its entire commercial performance owes itself to the 69.15 million official on-demand streams the project received in its first week. Digital download purchases added up to a little under 1,000 units.

It's the Baton Rouge MC's 16th top ten full-length on the Billboard 200, tying him with Nas and Jay-Z for the third-most top ten albums from a hip-hop artist. Drake is next up with 17, and the leader in this category is Future with 18 top ten albums. If you're curious about who leads across all genres and artists, that would be The Rolling Stones with 38.

Who Is NBA YoungBoy Signed To?

This isn't the peak of his career or a staggering blowout, but after a turbulent legal road, fans are happy to finally be in this spot again. Also, amid other personal developments, there are bigger things to worry about.

NBA YoungBoy's having his 13th child, something he revealed on the MASA cut "If You Need Me." It will be his third with his wife Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes.

MASA came out via Motown Records and Never Broke Again, LLC. Despite features from Playboi Carti and Mellow Rackz, YoungBoy mostly leads the 30-track behemoth on his own.

There's a lot more to talk about with this record, and we're sure die-hards will spend the rest of 2025 putting the pieces together. If he continues this streak of prolific releases, then maybe he will one day be the rapper with the most Billboard 200 top ten albums.