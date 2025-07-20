NBA YoungBoy Catches Heat For Seemingly Shooting His Shot With Lay Bankz

NBA YoungBoy reportedly tried to shoot his shot at Lay Bankz, and it went over about as well as one may expect.

NBA YoungBoy caught some heat online after what seemed to be an attempt at shooting his shot. YoungBoy, who is married to Jazlyn Michelle (a woman he also has two kids with), was recently caught leaving a comment under Philadelphia rapper Lay Bankz’ Instagram post. The comment simply read “Mine??”

NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Michelle have been married since January 2023. They started dating back in 2020 and got engaged two years later, per People. Their relationship is largely private, but she’s made the occasional appearance in his music videos in the time they’ve been together.

Of course, fans interpreted the post as disrespectful to Michelle, especially because they’ve been married for three years and he continues to act like a bachelor. “At this point he has an open marriage! If his wife doesn’t care, why should we?” asked one user. “Sis run he say ya name you’ll be pregnant by tomorrow,” joked another. “He’s one of the most openly single married men i’ve ever seen..” said a third user.

NBA YoungBoy MASA

Of course, YoungBoy is getting ready to go on the first headlining tour of his career this fall. The Make America Slime Again tour is scheduled for September and October of this year. It will mark the first headlining tour of his career.

The accompanying album, which has had its title shortened to just MASA on streaming services, drops on July 25. It features 30 songs, nine of which have already been put out as singles. It is by far the longest release of his career, even with him being (in)famous for long albums. Hopefully, the comment under Lay Bankz’ post wasn’t serious, as he already has a difficult enough family life to maneuver.

