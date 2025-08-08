DJ Akademiks Believes NBA YoungBoy's Label Is Hindering Him

NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again performs during Lil Weezyana at Champions Square on August 25, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks' comments about NBA YoungBoy center around the commercial performance of his new album "MASA."

DJ Akademiks and NBA YoungBoy have quite the strong relationship, so it makes sense the former is always looking out for the latter in the media space. During a recent livestream caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter, the commentator and reporter spoke on YB's new album MASA and its commercial performance.

More specifically, Ak accused YoungBoy's label (Motown, Capitol, and Universal) of allegedly not pushing the new record out enough and limiting its opportunity for success. As for why this is happening in DJ Akademiks' view, he thinks it could be because the Never Broke Again boss apparently hasn't resigned with the label, and supposedly asked for big money.

"I wasn't happy with the lack of placements that he was given and shown despite the fact that he's one of the biggest artists in the game," DJ Akademiks remarked concerning NBA YoungBoy. "I talked to a lot of people. [...] This is YoungBoy's last album on Capitol, he might not return. They have no incentive to push this s**t like he's the biggest guy in the world. They've been trying to get him under another contract. He just got out of jail. They want to get him on another contract. He got a big-a** tour that he's about to do. He hasn't agreed to anything. They're not going to go crazy and let you go sell 150, 100,000 records, and then you walk away to another company."

DJ Akademiks & Drake

"What I was told was that his label was more culpable, more than maybe DSPs and everybody else," DJ Akademiks continued. "And I hear he's talking big s**t again. He's talking big money. If they want to keep him, he wants big money. [...] Yes, Atlantic wants him back. Surprise. They have new management, they want him back."

DJ Akademiks also made similar comments about Iceman, the upcoming album from Drake. As for NBA YoungBoy himself, he hasn't really talked about any of this to any significant degree. We will see in due time how these alleged label dynamics play out, and whether or not another deal down the line will yield a larger debut week.

