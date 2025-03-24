NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Released From Prison And Transferred To Unknown Location

It turns out that NBA YoungBoy may have been released from prison much earlier than expected. According to DJ Akademiks and online court and prison records, he is now out of jail and may have been transferred to a halfway house or directly back home. This surprised many fans because the last update we got on YB's freedom was a scheduled release date of April 26. Furthermore, the circumstances and specific details around all this are still unclear. As such, take this update on the Baton Rouge rapper's prescription fraud, probation, and gun case with a grain of salt, as we await further updates.

This new update follows other reports around NBA YoungBoy's upcoming new music, ironically from the same source. DJ Akademiks recently suggested during an Adin Ross boxing event that he, Drake, and Lil Durk all have new material coming soon. "Drake's coming soon, Durk's coming soon, and YB’s getting out of jail," he remarked. Perhaps he only meant to refer to the legal situation itself, but either way, fans already got their wish just a week before this.

NBA YoungBoy New Album

Amid his complicated legal situation, NBA YoungBoy dropped the More Leaks mixtape, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. Considering the prolific and dominant output associated with this catalog, it was only a matter of time before a compilation of fan-favorite snippets and previously unreleased material made its way online. We will see whether or not this reported prison release will result in even more new music down the line, although it will likely represent a much more different creative process. Either way, he still hasn't addressed this publicly at press time.

Meanwhile, NBA YoungBoy's commercial dominance is still impressive. The RIAA just named him among the most successful rappers of the decade, and the only artist of the past ten years to secure eight Platinum albums. Now that the Never Broke Again boss is apparently out, we're sure he looks forward to the expansion of this run. We will see in due time how these circumstances look and whether or not there are more issues and developments to sort out.