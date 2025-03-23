RIAA Just Made NBA Youngboy The Most Successful Rapper This Decade

As the RIAA completed its latest update of certifications, rap star NBA Youngboy would become the rapper with the most accomplished in the last decade. The rap star was acknowledged for eight platinum-selling albums. The most platinum albums by a rapper in the last ten years. Since 2015, NBA Youngboy has released six studio albums, 26 mixtapes, and three compilation albums. The RIAA certified AI Youngboy, Top, Realer, 4Respect, 4Freedom, 4Loyalty, AI Youngboy 2, Sincerely, Kentrell, Until Death Call My Name, and Still Flexin, Still Steppin with platinum certifications. Al Youngboy 2, his highest-selling album, would be certified double platinum. Until Death Call My Name, an album that achieved two million sales, has also been certified two times platinum by the RIAA.

Youngboy released his debut mixtape, Life Before Fame, in 2015. He followed that with a series of underground projects, including Mind of a Menace and 38 Baby in 2016. His breakout moment came in 2017 with AI YoungBoy, which featured the hit single Untouchable and helped solidify his presence in mainstream hip-hop. He has collaborated with DaBaby, Birdman, Moneybagg Yo, Rich The Kid, and Quando Rondo.

NBA Youngboy Milestones

The latest milestone follows the release of Youngboy’s new album, More Leaks. The project surfaces during the rapper’s 23-month incarceration following his federal gun charge conviction in late 2024. His absence from the spotlight hasn’t dulled his creative fire. If anything, More Leaks cements his status as one of hip-hop’s most prolific and emotionally raw voices. Production on More Leaks reflects the breadth of YoungBoy’s sound, balancing hard-hitting trap rhythms with introspective melodies. The lineup behind the boards includes acclaimed producers like Cheese, Bnyx, F1lthy, Harry Fraud, and London On Da Track, each adding a unique layer to the album’s sonic landscape. The beats hit with force but leave space for vulnerability, amplifying the emotional weight of his verses.